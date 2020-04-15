CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on CPCAY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 9,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

