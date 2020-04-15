Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $5.23 on Wednesday, hitting $111.25. 370,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,542. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $133.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.