Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CATB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CATB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. 12,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,782. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 55,441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Read More: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.