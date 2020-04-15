Castweet (CTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.25 Million

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Castweet token can now be purchased for approximately $61.83 or 0.00918067 BTC on popular exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $165.98 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Castweet has traded up 155.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.02762054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00221982 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 1,010,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,251 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

