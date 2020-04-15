Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casio Computer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Casio Computer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Casio Computer alerts:

CHYCY traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. Casio Computer has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $508.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80.

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, Australia, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.