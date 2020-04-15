Cascades (TSE:CAS) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cascades currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.30.

Shares of TSE:CAS traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.90. 117,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$7.55 and a 52-week high of C$15.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.91. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total transaction of C$255,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,127,346. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$205,864.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$277,097.90. Insiders sold 165,930 shares of company stock worth $2,034,057 over the last quarter.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

