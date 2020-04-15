Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC cut Cascades from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

CADNF stock remained flat at $$9.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. Cascades has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

