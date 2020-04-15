Carolyn Ferguson Purchases 11 Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson purchased 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,302 ($17.13) per share, for a total transaction of £143.22 ($188.40).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 559 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.92 ($6,529.76).

On Wednesday, February 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 7 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,129 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £149.03 ($196.04).

GOG traded down GBX 104 ($1.37) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,187 ($15.61). The stock had a trading volume of 419,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,478. The firm has a market cap of $521.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.45. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 390.20 ($5.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,216.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,887.75.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.60 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0006316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 30.17 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Go-Ahead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

GOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Go-Ahead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,348.33 ($30.89).

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

