CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CABGY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get CARLSBERG AS/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. 120,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.