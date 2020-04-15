CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $30.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

CarGurus stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $42.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,594 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,468 shares of company stock worth $4,642,031 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HMI Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 957,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 714.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

