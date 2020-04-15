Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$118.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. AltaCorp Capital raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$117.25.
Cargojet stock traded down C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$117.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$99.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.15. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$123.75.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
