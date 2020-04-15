Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$118.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. AltaCorp Capital raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$117.25.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet stock traded down C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$117.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$99.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.15. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$123.75.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 2.4100002 EPS for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.