Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up to $14.41

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $14.41. Capri shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 3,389,721 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Capri alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,082,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $51,707,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $43,875,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 609.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 569,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 489,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $16,972,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.