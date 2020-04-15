Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Trading Up 0.3%

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90, approximately 3,015 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 154,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

CSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 240.37%. The business had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Brandon Ribar purchased 82,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,795.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 98,655 shares of company stock worth $56,409. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 102.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 818,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

