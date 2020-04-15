Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Raises Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.13) on Wednesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 131.30 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAPC shares. HSBC raised Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 211 ($2.78) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 172 ($2.26) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.09 ($3.09).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

