Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to $2.75

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.80 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 266.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.94.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $0.75 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $913.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 200,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

