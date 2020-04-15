Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$312.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$329.00 to C$312.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$332.42.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$10.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$306.66. 308,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$308.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$319.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion and a PE ratio of 17.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$365.69.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.