Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$312.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$329.00 to C$312.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$332.42.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$10.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$306.66. 308,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$308.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$319.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion and a PE ratio of 17.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$365.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.