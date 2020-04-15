Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$335.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$345.00 to C$322.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$333.83.
Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$316.78 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$365.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$308.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$319.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at C$788,560.50.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.