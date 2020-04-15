Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$335.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$345.00 to C$322.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$333.83.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$316.78 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$365.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$308.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$319.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at C$788,560.50.

