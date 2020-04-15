Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.80.

Shares of CNQ traded down C$1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$17.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,623,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850,611. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$42.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,567.76.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

