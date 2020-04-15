Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$24.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNQ. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.80.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$1.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$17.19. 3,623,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,850,611. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,567.76. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,802,249.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

