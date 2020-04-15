Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$100.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$113.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNR. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$109.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$115.15.

CNR stock traded down C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$108.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$117.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$127.96.

In other news, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total transaction of C$207,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,254 shares in the company, valued at C$17,601,569.73. Also, Director Donald Carty bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,700,566.06. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,451 shares of company stock valued at $427,559 and sold 21,160 shares valued at $2,469,439.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

