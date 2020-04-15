Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.27.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS opened at C$30.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$18.27 and a 52 week high of C$74.75.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.