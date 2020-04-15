Canaccord Genuity Raises Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target to $20.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NYSE VAPO traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 107.92% and a negative net margin of 106.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 394.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vapotherm by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

