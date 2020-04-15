Canaccord Genuity Lowers StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$3.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.83.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$2.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.64. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 73,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$256,858.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,200 shares in the company, valued at C$256,858.80.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.