CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Trading Down 7.7%

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.68, 5,931 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,142,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CANF. Zacks Investment Research raised CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S alerts:

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.43% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.