Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $6.47. Caleres shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 56,135 shares changing hands.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,692,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,207,000 after buying an additional 200,883 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,458,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 884,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after buying an additional 64,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

