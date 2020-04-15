Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Receives $16.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 1,024,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $220.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.72. Caleres has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.18 million. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 660,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 275,674 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Caleres by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Caleres by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,692,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,207,000 after acquiring an additional 200,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $19,271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

