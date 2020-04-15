Caesars Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 27,421 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,922 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of CZR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. 5,637,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,237,217. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

