CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CAE by 796.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.