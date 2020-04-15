Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Receives $1,567.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,567.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

NYSE CABO traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,732.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,521.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,512.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.37. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,009.34 and a 52 week high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 150 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,848 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,289 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cable One by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,976,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

