C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

OTCMKTS CBNT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 405,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. C-Bond Systems has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C-Bond Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

