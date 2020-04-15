BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.32 million and $16,788.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,120 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

