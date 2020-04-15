BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded BRT Apartments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:BRT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. 8,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BRT Apartments by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

