Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,879 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $35.65. 21,577,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,938,494. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

