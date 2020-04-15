Brookstone Capital Management Sells 21,158 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,158 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. 20,684,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,881,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

