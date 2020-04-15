Brookstone Capital Management Sells 18,462 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. 31,924,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

