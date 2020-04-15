Brookstone Capital Management Sells 17,552 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.88. 5,606,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

