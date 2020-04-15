Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 39 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,344.07.

AMZN traded up $114.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,283.32. 8,052,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,136.77 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,912.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,856.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

