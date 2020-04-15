Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.37 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.26 EPS.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Brooks Automation in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.