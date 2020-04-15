Brokerages Set Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $142.14

Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.80.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $156.40.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the first quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 652.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

