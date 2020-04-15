Brokerages Set Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Target Price at $40.50

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Westrock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Westrock by 66.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Westrock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 98,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Westrock by 7.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

