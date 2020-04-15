Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target at $84.09

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of TNDM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.20. 473,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,844. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $3,796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $759,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,146 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

