Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target at $80.25

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,446,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

