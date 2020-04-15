Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target at $80.25

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th.
Shares of SBUX traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,446,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68.
In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
