Brokerages Set Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Target Price at $4.31

Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

SOGO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sogou by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at $4,484,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Sogou by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 545,609 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

SOGO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 7,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.79 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. Sogou’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

