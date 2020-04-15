Brokerages Set Software AG (ETR:SOW) PT at €33.53

Shares of Software AG (ETR:SOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €33.39 ($38.82).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

ETR SOW traded down €0.56 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €28.24 ($32.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.53. Software has a twelve month low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a twelve month high of €35.03 ($40.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

