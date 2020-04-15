Brokerages Set Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Target Price at $18.33

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

SHLX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,160. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, Director Rob L. Jones purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell purchased 11,029,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 191,561,890 shares of company stock worth $2,107,209,689.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 28.5% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,621,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,264,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 306,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 633.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

