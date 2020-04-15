Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT at $11.83

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

SGMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $94,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 684,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,172. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

