Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $115.23

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. 40,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,759. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

