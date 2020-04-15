Brokerages Set Pioneer Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Target Price at $1.00

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.00.

PESXQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PESXQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

