Brokerages Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target at $140.30

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.30.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $134.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.42. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

