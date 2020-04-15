Brokerages Set Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $49.29

Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.73. 14,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. Open Text has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Open Text by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

